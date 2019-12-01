By Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas | December 03, 2019

Today, the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition) commenced the North American renewable natural gas (RNG or biomethane) industry’s annual conference program in Dana Point, California, by celebrating industry growth and recognizing 13 companies for their development roles in RNG production facilities completed across the U.S. in 2019.

This year, the growing sustainable energy and fuel industry that converts renewable organic waste streams into drop-in, pipeline-quality natural gas, reached multiple milestones. The industry surpassed 100 RNG production facilities in North America earlier this year and has now reached 110 sites, marking a substantial increase from the 41 facilities built between 1982 and 2014. The RNG Coalition, the industry’s nonprofit trade association, surpassed the 200 member milestone this year. The organization launched in 2011 with eight founding members.

The 2019 production facilities and companies celebrated in today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the RNG 2019 conference program include (Project location – Companies):

1) Alta Loma, TX – Montauk Energy

2) Ashland, KY – DMT Clear Gas Solutions

3) Boardman, OR – Equilibrium Capital

4) Casco, WI – DTE Biomass Energy

5) Dalhart, TX – JBS USA

6) Dane County, WI – BIOFerm Energy

7) Euless, TX – Mas Energy

8) Ferris, TX – Waste Management

9) Jerome, ID – Camco Renewables, Vitol

10) North Salt Lake, UT – DMT Clear Gas Solutions

11) Oakdale, LA – Air Liquide

12) Pixley, CA – Maas Energy Works

13) Yakima Valley, WA – Promus Energy

The RNG 2019 conference runs through Thursday, December 5th at the Monarch Beach Resort. The more than 450 preregistered conference attendees represent over 225 companies and organizations, each setting new high marks for the RNG industry’s annual event.