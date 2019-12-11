By Pellet Mill Magazine | December 11, 2019

Alamo Group acquires Morbark

Alamo Group Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of Morbark LLC, a former portfolio company of Stellex Capital Management, for a total consideration of approximately $352 million, on a debt-free basis and subject to certain post-closing adjustments.



The acquisition includes products sold under the Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer brand names. Morbark is a leading manufacturer of equipment and aftermarket parts for the forestry, tree maintenance, biomass, land management and recycling markets. Its products include a broad range of tree chippers, grinders, flails, debarkers, stump grinders, mulchers and brush cutters, plus related aftermarket spare and wear parts. Morbark products are sold through a network of independent dealers with about 300 sales locations. The company, with approximately 720 employees, is based in Winn, Michigan, with subsidiary operations in Wooster, Ohio, and Roxton Falls, Quebec.



Fagus GreCon introduces new intelligent detector

Fagus GreCon is now offering new intelligent detection technology (IDT). The DLD 1/9 detector identifies ignition sources in every environment and is able to differentiate between sudden interfering light and ignition sources such as sparks or embers.



IDT not only identifies hazardous moving ignition sources before a fire breaks out, the DLD 1/9 detector is also able to differentiate between dangerous sparks or harmless incidence of extraneous light due to porous or damaged pipes or an opening of an inspection flap.



Fagus GreCon Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG in Alfeld, Germany, with its North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.





Pinnacle signs off-take contract with Mitsui

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. announced Oct. 17 it has secured a new long-term, take-or-pay offtake contract with Japan-based Mitsui & Co. Ltd for the supply of 100,000 metric tons of industrial wood pellets annually, beginning in the third quarter of 2023. Pinnacle said pellets supplied under the contract will be used for power generation in Japan. In a statement, Pinnacle CEO Robert McCurdy said the new relationship with Mitsui represents the fourth contract Pinnacle said signed this year with Asian customers.



Sweet launches enclosed belt conveyor

The fully-enclosed belt conveyor, with a patent-pending design, features auxiliary belt alignment rollers, idler access doors, heavy-duty liners, a self-cleaning tail, and built-in sensor ports. The hip roof allows snow and rain to easily slide off. Available with 24-inch to 60-inch belts, the EBC is designed for capacities up to 72,000 BPH. The conveyor features a heavy-duty, 45-degree CEMA C6 idler that is sealed for life and easy to maintain. U.S. prime G140 galvanized steel and a snub pulley are standard, and a number of options are available for customization.





CBI debuts 6400CT horizontal grinder

Continental Biomass Industries premiered the 6400CT Horizontal Grinder and Chipper at the 2019 Factory Forum in Newton, New Hampshire. The 6400CT processed steel contaminated railroad ties along with a mix of construction and demolition debris to headline the range of environmental equipment at the show.



The CBI Magnum Force 6400CT Horizontal Grinder is an extreme-duty machine engineered for resilience and high production when grinding contaminated demolition debris, railroad ties, whole trees, pallets, storm debris, shingles, logs, mulch, slash, and stumps. The revolutionary new “cassette-style” clam shell design allows end-users to completely swap out rotors faster than any other grinder in its class. Operators can go from grinding to chipping in half the time as before, and accept jobs with various material demands. Four interchangeable rotors give this horizontal grinder the versatility needed to stay on top of changing markets.



Graanul Invest acquires Texas pellet facilities

Configure Partners LLC, a leading middle market investment bank, announced completion of the sale of the operating assets of Texas Pellets Inc. and German Pellets Texas LLC. Graanul Invest, one of the largest pellet producers in Europe, acquired the assets for $63 million cash plus additional consideration for working capital assets and assumed liabilities.



Configure served as investment banker to Texas Pellets in the sale of substantially all of its assets pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.



Texas Pellets operated a 500,000 metric ton nameplate manufacturing facility in Woodville, Texas, and a pellet storage facility and shipping terminal in Port Arthur, Texas, otherwise known as POPA. The company was an affiliate of German Pellets GmbH and related companies.



Texas Pellets filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2016. While operating in Chapter 11, the company suffered two major casualty events—in early 2017, a fire on its ship loader, and in late spring 2017, a fire inside one of the company's storage silos, eventually causing it to collapse. Over the next two years, Texas Pellets was engaged in rebuilding POPA into a leading storage and ship loading facility that incorporated the latest developments in operations and safety.



Forest Service offers $8 million through Wood Innovations Program

The U.S. Forest Service announced Oct. 22 that it will invest up to $8 million in grants for projects designed to expand wood products and wood energy markets that support sustainable forest management, particularly in areas of high wildfire risk.



The grants are available through the agency’s Wood Innovations Program. Funding is available to support a diverse range of activities. The 2020 request for proposals focuses on three main priorities, including reducing hazardous fuels and improving forest health on national forest system and other forest lands, reducing costs of forest management on all land types, and promoting the economic and environmental health of communities.



The deadline to submit grant applications is Jan. 15, 2020. Applicants are scheduled to be notified of results in May 2020, with awards issued in August.



Pinnacle Renewable Energy appoints Rex McLennan to board of directors

Pinnacle Renewable Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Rex McLennan to serve on the company’s board of directors.



McLennan is a seasoned independent corporate director and former C-level executive whose career includes over 30 years of leadership experience as a financial executive in large, complex, multinational resource-based companies. McLennan has held numerous senior level positions with both public and private companies during his career, including Imperial Oil Limited, Placer Dome Inc., Vancouver 2010 Olympic Organizing Committee, and Viterra Inc.



McLennan has wide-ranging public company experience serving on the boards of several mining exploration and development companies, as well as Canadian private company board experience. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Canada) and received his ICD.D designation in June 2013.



Hawaii Gas, DMT win ABC’s Project of the Year

On Oct. 29, the American Biogas Council announced Hawaii Gas and DMT Clear Gas Solutions as the winner of its 2019 Project of the Year award. The city and county of Honolulu’s Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant project with Hawaii Gas and DMT was bestowed the distinction for the deployment of DMT’s advanced gas cleaning technology on municipal biogas to reduce the carbon footprint of the Honouliuli natural gas system.



In late 2018, Hawaii Gas became the first in the state to capture and process biogas into RNG at the Honouliuli WWTP facility, which produces approximately 800,000 therms of energy per year, enough gas for more than 6,000 homes. This first-of-its-kind project is equivalent to eliminating the need for nearly 15,000 barrels of oil and will reduce greenhouse gases by the amount produced by 400 cars annually.