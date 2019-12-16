By Neste Corp. | December 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

KLM has purchased sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights out of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The sustainable fuel is produced by Neste from used cooking oil and will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent compared to fossil kerosene. This purchase is the next step in the use of sustainable fuel as it is the first time the fuel will be supplied using the existing infrastructure at Schiphol. Furthermore, Neste is joining KLM’s Corporate BioFuel Programme. In doing so, Neste will reduce the CO2 emissions of its own business travel on KLM flights by 100 percent.

“Using sustainable aviation fuel is currently one of the most effective ways to reduce CO2 emissions in the airline industry. Owing largely to the companies taking part in the KLM Corporate BioFuel Programme, we have been able to make this purchase, giving a further impulse to the consistent production of SAF,” says KLM President and CEO Pieter Elbers.

“We are proud to support KLM in reaching its ambitious emission reduction targets with our sustainable aviation fuel. We will continue to contribute to a more sustainable future by collaborating with the forerunners in aviation and offering our customers growing volumes of renewable jet fuel. Also, I am happy to announce that we have joined KLM’s Corporate BioFuel Program, through which we are able to decrease our own air travel CO2 emissions,” says Peter Vanacker, president and CEO of Neste.

A sustainable first at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

The quantity of SAF will be blended with fossil fuel and is entirely certified according to the conventional specification for aviation fuel (ASTM), meeting the same quality and safety requirements. The blend will be supplied to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and is being treated completely as a drop-in fuel using the existing conventional fuel infrastructure, pipeline, and storage and hydrant system. In this way, sustainable aviation fuel contributes to reducing CO2 emissions from flights taking off from Amsterdam through CO2 footprint reductions in the supply chain.

KLM only sources sustainable aviation fuels based on waste and residue feedstocks that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and do not have a negative impact on food production or the environment. The sustainability of the chain is ensured through certification by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.

This volume is additional to the existing supply from Los Angeles to bridge the period towards the opening of the SAF production plant which is to be built in Delfzijl, Netherlands in 2022. This plant which is being developed by support of KLM along with industry partners will supply 75,000 metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel a year to KLM.

Instant emission reduction with sustainable aviation fuel

Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials. Over the lifecycle including the impact of logistics, sustainable aviation fuel has up to 80 percent smaller carbon footprint compared to fossil jet fuel. It is fully compatible with the existing jet engine technology and fuel distribution infrastructure when blended with fossil jet fuel. In the US and Europe, the company’s renewable jet fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons. With further production expansion on the way, Neste will have the capacity to produce over 1 million metric tons of renewable jet fuel globally by 2022.

Unique cooperation

Neste is joining KLM’s Corporate BioFuel Programme. The KLM Corporate BioFuel Programme enables companies and organizations to ensure that sustainable aviation fuel is used for all or a portion of their air travel. Participants pay a surcharge that covers the difference in price between sustainable aviation fuel and regular kerosene. In so doing, they set an example and actively contribute to make air transport more sustainable. In 2019, the KLM Corporate BioFuel Programme is partnered by ABN AMRO, Accenture, Arcadis BV, Arcadis NV, Amsterdam Municipality, Loyens & Loeff, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), Microsoft, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment, Neste, the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR), PGGM, Schiphol Group, SHV Energy, Södra and TU Delft.

Fly Responsibly

“Fly Responsibly” embodies KLM’s commitment to creating a sustainable future for air transport. It incorporates all of KLM’s current and future efforts to improve the sustainability of its activities. True progress can only be achieved if the entire sector cooperates. With “Fly Responsibly”, KLM invites consumers to opt for CO2 compensation service CO2ZERO, while companies are invited to reduce the carbon footprint of their business travel via the KLM Corporate BioFuel Programme.