A biomass energy project is among the seven clean energy projects will receive $6.4 million under the Binational Industrial Research Development Program, according to a Dec. 18 announcement made by the U.S. Department of Energy, Israel’s Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Each of the seven projects is conducted by a U.S. and an Israeli partner. The DOE said selected projects address energy challenges and opportunities that are of interest to both countries and focus on commercializing clean energy technologies that improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and support innovative companies.

The total value of the projects is $15.4 million, which includes $9 million in cost share from the companies selected for funding.

Sderot, Israel-based Exency Ltd. and Hampton, New Hampshire-based Brayton Energy LLC are developing one of the selected projects. The companies aim to develop a low-cost and high-efficiency solid biomass and solid waste fueled electricity generation system.

Another project, under development by Israel-based Ramot at Tel-Aviv University Ltd. and Walloon Lake, Michigan-based Gas Technologies Inc., aims to develop scalable production of a novel methane dry reforming catalyst and implement that catalyst into a synthetic fuel plant.

The remaining five projects focus on energy storage, optimization of compressed air systems, a hydrogen-powered drone, power supplies for grid-connected electronic devices, and an integrated irrigation and energy management system.

“The BIRD Energy program continues to deliver results in energy, enhancing the energy security of both the United States and Israel,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “To date, this innovative program has commercialized seven new clean energy technologies and attracted more than $450 million in follow-on investment, creating jobs in both countries. I’m excited by the prospect of awardees announced today to contribute to the continued success of the program.”

A full list of selected projects is available on the DOE website.