ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on Dec. 19, reporting that six new SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard for compliance year 2019, up from 10 petitions that had been filed as of Nov. 21, 2019.

A total of 16 SRE petitions for compliance year 2019 have now been filed. All 16 are still blending. No SRE petitions are currently pending for any other RFS compliance year.

For compliance years 2015 through 2018, the EPA approved 85 of the 99 SRE petitions it has received. Those 85 approved SRE petitions allowed 38.31 billion gallons of fuel to be exempt from RFS blending requirements, equating to approximately 4.04 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs).

Additional SRE data is available on the EPA website.