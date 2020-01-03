ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released data showing U.S. manufactures produced approximately 840,000 tons of densified biomass fuel in September, with sales reaching 870,000 tons.

The data was released as part of the December edition of EIA’s Monthly Densified Biomass Fuels Report, which contains data for September. The EIA collected data from 84 operating manufacturers of densified biomass fuel to complete the report. The report does not include data on facilities with annual production capacities of less than 10,000 tons. Those smaller facilities report data annually rather than monthly.

The 84 manufacturers surveyed for September had a total combined production capacity of 11.84 million tons per year and collectively had the equivalent of 2,301 full-time employees.

Respondents purchased 1.6 million tons of raw biomass feedstock in September, produced 840,000 tons of densified biomass fuel and sold 870,000 tons of densified biomass fuel. Production included 186,559 tons of heating pellets and 659,895 tons of utility pellets.

Domestic sales of densified biomass fuel in September reached 237,265 tons at an average price of $165.63 per ton. Exports in September reached 631,871 tons at an average price of $162.67 per ton.

Inventories of premium/standard pellets fell to 176,409 tons in September, down from 225,721 tons in August. Inventories of utility pellets increased slightly, from 333,683 tons in August to 340,472 tons in September.

Data gathered by the EIA shows that total U.S. densified biomass fuel capacity reached nearly 12.02 million tons in August, with 12.01 million tons of that capacity listed as currently operating or temporarily not in operation. Capacity included 2.19 million tons in the East, 9.01 million tons in the South, and 809,820 tons in the West. One plant was reported as planned or under construction. That facility is under development by Mt. Taylor WoodYouRecycle in New Mexico and is expected to have an annual capacity of 1,700 tons.