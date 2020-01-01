By UPM | January 20, 2020

The new bio-boiler plant has been put into operation at UPM Joensuu Plywood Mill. It replaces the combined-heat-and-power (CHP) plant which was built in 1962. The modern bio-boiler plant not only improves the mill's energy efficiency but also environmental performance, occupational safety and fire safety.

The boiler uses biofuel, i.e. by-products of plywood production, such as bark and wood chips. Thus, no additional trees are cut down to generate thermal energy.

The combustion technology based on the grate technology is more efficient than the technology of the old power plant, which means lower fuel consumption per heat output and thus lower emissions.

In order to minimize the environmental impact, the flue gases from combustion pass through the electrostatic precipitator and flue gas scrubber after heat recovery. The noise level of the bio-boiler plant is also lower than that of the old power plant.

The new bio-boiler plant will also improve the efficiency of the veneer drying line at the plywood mill. Thermal energy plays an important role in the multi-stage plywood production process. It is needed not only for veneer drying but also for hot pressing of plywood boards and for heating the log soaking pond. In Joensuu, the plywood mill's bio-boiler plant also produces heat for the neighboring food industry.