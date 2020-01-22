By Integrated Biogas Alliance | January 22, 2020

Christopher Maloney, president of the newly formed Integrated Biogas Alliance, has announced the latest partnership to the innovative renewable energy platform alliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Haeckel and his team of professionals at Clean Fuel Partners (CFP) to the team,” Maloney said. “They bring a unique skill set to the IBA as both an owner and operator of dairy farm-based AD plants and have a keen appreciation for the challenges and opportunities of operating a successful biogas facility. Our collaboration with CFP will allow us to offer a suite of O&M services on Ag based biogas facilities in the Midwest US.”

“Clean Fuel Partners is proud to join the IBA as a partner for operating and maintaining innovative solutions for America’s dairy farms,” stated John Haeckel, CEO of Clean Fuel Partners. “We believe our company provides a knowledgeable, practical foundation that supports the dairy industry and the environment. It’s an honor to be a partner of the IBA.”

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Clean Fuel Partners LLC operates four biogas facilities in Wisconsin focused advancing sustainable agricultural solutions. Specific services include operations and management of biogas facilities, project analysis, facility assessment and project development.

More information about Clean Fuel Partners can be found at: www.cleanfuelpartners.com