ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management published a notice of availability on Jan. 15 establishing eligibility and selection criteria for biomass demonstration project proposals submitted for BLM-managed lands as authorized by the Indian Tribal Energy Development and Self Determination Act Amendments of 2017. The notice pertains to both tribal biomass demonstration projects and Alaska Native biomass demonstration project proposals.

The notice explains the Indian Energy Development and Self Determination Act Amendments of 2017 amends the Tribal Forest Protection Act of 2004 for the purposes of establishing tribal and Alaska Native biomass demonstration biomass demonstration projects for federally recognized Indian tribes and Alaska Native corporations to promote biomass energy production by providing reliable supplies of woody biomass from BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands.

For tribal biomass demonstration projects, the act requires the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior to enter into stewardship contracts or similar agreements with Indian tribes to carry out at least four new demonstrations projects to promote biomass energy production, including biofuel, heat and electricity generation, on Indian forest land and in nearby communities by providing reliable supplies of woody biomass from federal land. The requirement is in place for each of fiscal years 2017 through 2021. For Alaska Native biomass demonstration projects, the secretaries must enter into an agreement or contract with an Indian tribe or a tribal organization to carry out at least one new demonstration project to promote biomass energy production by proving reliable supplies of woody biomass from federal land. That requirement is also in place for each of fiscal years 2017 through 2021.

To establish eligibility for a tribal biomass demonstration project, an Indian tribe use submit an application that includes a description of the Indian forest land under jurisdiction of the tribe; a description and location of the biomass facility, including its annual biomass consumption and details related to the application evaluation criteria; a map depicting the BLM lands being proposed for harvest; and a harvest plan proposing the means to carry out the biomass harvest. Similar requirements are in place to establish eligibility for an Alaska Native biomass demonstration project.

The BLM said it will evaluate applications by assessing whether a proposed project would increase the reliability of local or regional energy; enhance the economic development of the Indian tribe; result in or improve the connection of electric power transmission facilities serving the Indian tribe with other electric transmission facilities; improve the forest health or watersheds of federal land, Indian forest or rangeland; and otherwise promote the use of woody biomass. Other factors will also be considered. Applications should be submitted to the BLM field office that has jurisdiction over the land where the project would occur.

A full copy of the notice is available on the Federal Register website.