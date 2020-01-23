By U.S. Gain | January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Gain, a leader in development, procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas for the transportation and energy markets, announces the purchase of another anaerobic digester—this one located at Deer Run Dairy LLC in Kewaunee, Wisconsin.

U.S. Gain is currently coordinating the installation of biogas clean-up equipment at Deer Run Dairy to strip the impurities from the biogas. Next, U.S. Gain will lead project certification efforts through established relationships with both the U.S. EPA and California Air Resources Board. Once certified, the gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline and distributed throughout their GAIN Clean Fuel network, private natural gas fueling stations and other non-transportation outlets.

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is methane captured from the decomposition of organic materials, cleaned and conditioned, then injected into the natural gas pipeline and used by companies as a renewable fuel and renewable energy solution. RNG is not a fossil fuel but has the luxury of being used interchangeably with traditional natural gas. Dairy-based RNG features some of the lowest carbon intensity scores because of its upstream emission savings, through capture of methane that otherwise would have been released into the atmosphere.

“Organizations continue to demand renewables as part of their sustainability strategies,” says Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain. “Renewable natural gas provides companies across industries a clean and fast pathway to combat their scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.”