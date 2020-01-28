By American Biogas Council | January 28, 2020

The American Biogas Council announced today seven companies who have joined its board of directors. Each is a key player in the growing biogas industry.

•U.S. Gain, Bryan Nudelbacher, director of business development • Air Liquide, Chip Stoicovy, vice president, clean energy solutions • Trillium, Charles Love, renewable energy acquisition • VGS (formerly Vermont Gas Systems), Tom Murray, vice president-customers and communities • Bioenergy DevCo, Peter Ettinger, chief development officer • Mendota Agri-Products, Jessica Linville-LeRoy, director of sustainable solutions, and • Baker Tilly, Mike Land, senior managing director.

Descriptions for each company can be found in ABC’s industry directory and biographies here. The ABC Board now includes companies representing the entire breadth of the biogas industry including, project developers and financiers, equipment and service providers, operators, utilities, academia, farmers, municipalities, and waste management.

“Our new directors reflect the growth of the biogas industry over the past decade and underscore the impact the American Biogas Council has had since its founding 10 years ago,” said Bernie Sheff, ABC chairman from Montrose Environmental Group. “All of our Directors are committed to leveraging and expanding the positive impact of biogas in the decades to come. I am confident that the knowledge and expertise they bring will prove invaluable to everyone across the US biogas industry.”

The seven companies join Environmental Energy Capital, Brightmark Energy, Waste Management, Montrose Environmental, Newtrient, AgriReNew, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Regenis, CH4 Biogas, BioCycle and DVO.