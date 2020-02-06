By Prodesa | February 06, 2020

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the third largest producer of wood pellets in the world, relies on Prodesa expertise for the design, manufacturing and commissioning of a low temperature belt dryer for its new wood pellet plant in High Level, Alberta (Canada).

The selected dryer for this 210,000 ton per year capacity plant is a low temperature belt dryer which allows reaching a higher product quality -due to gentle drying that keeps the physical and chemical product properties unaltered-, while the electricity consumption is the lowest from of all available.

After Skeena Sawmills project, J. D. Irving pelleting island and Granule 777, this new project consolidates Prodesa’s position in the market and strengthen Canada as a priority area for the company.