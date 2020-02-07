By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | February 07, 2020

Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a $7 million (US$5.3 million) contract with Ligonier, Pennsylvania-based Renewable Natural Gas Co. Greenlane to supply three biogas upgrading systems, which utilize Greenlane’s proprietary water wash technology, for landfill applications in the eastern United States.

“We are delighted to have been selected by RNGC to provide the biogas upgrading systems for RNGC’s landfill projects where the resulting clean, low carbon renewable natural gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Our technology is ideally suited for this application developed by RNGC to provide robust low-cost operation. We look forward to working with RNGC to make this project a success.”

The biogas systems will be used in landfill gas projects in Virginia and Missouri. Order fulfilment by Greenlane will start upon receipt of a notice to proceed from RNGC and RNGC’s financing approval, expected by the end of the first quarter.

“We chose Greenlane’s water wash technology based on its reliability, price and performance,” said Jeffrey Craig, CEO of RNGC. “We look forward to working with Greenlane on this project and exploring future opportunities to work together.”