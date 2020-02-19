By GE | February 19, 2020

GE announced Feb. 5 that it will provide its renewable steam technology for the high efficiency Kamisu Biomass Power Generation plant in Japan. In a deal signed with Hitachi Zosen Corp., acting as the project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, GE Steam Power will design, manufacture and supply all core components of the power block for the project through an integrated power package including the steam turbine generator as well as the boiler with its air quality control systems.

Located in Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan, the Kamisu Biomass Power Generation plant will use 100 percent biomass comprised of palm kernel shells and wood pellets to generate 50 megawatts (MW) of reliable and dependable power to the national grid. The plant will be equipped with GE’s low-NOx circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler, a high-efficiency dust-removal fabric filter and a reheat steam turbine with its generator.

“GE Steam Power’s involvement in the Kamisu Biomass Power Generation project demonstrates our commitment to applying proven steam power technology to lower carbon uses and supporting the use of more renewable fuel sources like biomass,” said Michael Keroulle, CEO of GE Steam Power. “Building on our proven track record of delivering steam power technology and project management capabilities for plants around the world, our integrated offering will help Hitachi Zosen achieve its high efficiency and reliability performance low-carbon objectives.”

The plant is scheduled to start commercial operation in July 2023.