By Smithfield Foods Inc. | February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Smithfield Foods Inc. and Roeslein Alternative Energy announced an additional $45 million investment in their Monarch Bioenergy joint venture, which captures methane from hog manure to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) in Missouri. The additional investment will enable the continued implementation of “manure-to-energy” projects on Smithfield’s farms, resulting in RNG generation across 85 percent of the company’s hog finishing spaces in the state.

This activity builds upon the “manure-to-energy” projects currently in operation across five Smithfield farms in northern Missouri and puts the company one step closer to equipping nearly all its finishing spaces in the state with the technology to produce RNG. The continued progress underscores Smithfield's industry-leading commitment to sustainability, and is key to achieving the company’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25 percent by 2025.

“Smithfield and RAE have been innovating ‘manure-to-energy’ technology together in Missouri since 2014,” said Kraig Westerbeek, senior director of Smithfield Renewables and hog production environmental affairs for Smithfield Foods. “Our companies have a longstanding commitment to renewable energy, and we’re thrilled to be one step closer to having nearly all our Missouri finishing farms engaged in producing RNG.”

The “manure-to-energy” projects allow Monarch Bioenergy to leverage the infrastructure of Smithfield’s farms to capture methane emissions from hog farms and convert them into pipeline-quality natural gas, which will be distributed to RNG markets across the country.

“The scale of Smithfield’s operations and our expertise in renewable energy production have created the ideal partnership to have a tangible impact on carbon emissions,” said Rudi Roeslein, president of RAE. “The latest phase of Monarch Bioenergy demonstrates our shared commitment to creating a sustainable future for families with new sources of renewable energy.”

Monarch Bioenergy is part of Smithfield Renewables, Smithfield’s platform to unify and accelerate its carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts. Today’s investment complements numerous initiatives Smithfield is implementing across the country, including additional renewable natural gas projects in North Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

To learn more about Smithfield’s carbon reduction efforts, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/environment.