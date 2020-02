ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has released Renewable Fuel Standard renewable identification number (RIN) generation data for January, reporting that more than 1.45 billion RINs were generated during the month, including 454,720 cellulosic RINs. Total RIN generation for January 2020 down when compared to both the 1.79 billion RINs generated in December 2019 and the 1.49 billion RINs generated in January 2019.

According to the EPA, 454,721 D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in January, including 234,988 generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG), 174,291 generated for cellulosic ethanol and 45,442 generated for liquefied RNG. All 454,721 D3 RINs generated in January were generated by domestic producers. No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated during the month.

Nearly 19.1 million D5 advanced biofuel RINS were generated in January. This includes 7.57 million generated for ethanol by importers, 6.23 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 3.04 million generated for naphtha, 1.84 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, and 415,096 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

More than 1.25 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in January, including 1.24 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 12.79 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 1.04 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Nearly 196.88 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in January. This includes 174.05 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 64.31 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 37.84 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 20.61 million generated for biodiesel by importers and 66,544 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Additional data is available on the EPA’s website.