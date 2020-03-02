By U.S. Gain | March 02, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Gain, a leader in development, procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) announces the completion of a new onsite natural gas fueling station for Moreno Valley Unified School District, supplied with RNG, providing the district strong environmental and economic returns.

Moreno Valley USD, located in Moreno Valley, California, is home to over 34,000 students, 3,700 employees, 23 elementary schools, 6 middle schools, 4 high schools and 9 specialized schools and programs. They’ve won 8 Golden Bell awards, 15 models of excellence and have been named one of only 20 “Schools to Watch” across the nation. Aside from these outstanding accomplishments, Moreno Valley USD is also known for their fleet of natural gas school buses.

To support continued success with natural gas vehicles, Moreno Valley USD decided to upgrade their existing fueling station. Thanks to a partnership with U.S. Gain and funding from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), Moreno Valley USD is celebrating a new, reliable, onsite fueling station that features three times the capacity of their previous station. Mike Bolin, business development manager with U.S. Gain was instrumental to put the project together.

The station’s compact design avoids interruption to onsite traffic flow and more importantly, the time-fill option allows buses to refuel overnight, saving driver time that otherwise would have been spent fueling. This time savings translated to approximately $1.00 per gallon in fuel savings, further justifying the case for a new onsite system. The station was constructed with expansion in mind, allowing for future fleet growth with minimal future infrastructure spend.

“Compact, modular fueling systems are perfect for school districts, refuse companies and other applications with return-to-base routes. Further, backed by U.S. Gain’s station operation and maintenance program, Moreno Valley USD’s station will feature best-in-class uptime – just like our network of GAIN Clean Fuel® stations,” noted Mike Bolin, business development manager for U.S Gain.

Additionally, Moreno Valley USD busses are now running on clean, RNG supplied by U.S. Gain – amplifying greenhouse gas emission reductions.

“We’re excited to provide another customer with RNG, especially in Southern California, said Bryan Nudelbacher, director of RNG business development for U.S. Gain. “Air quality continues to be a significant problem for this area and we’ll continue to supply RNG to fleets like Moreno Valley USD that want to make a positive change – both in emission reductions and fuel savings. Thanks to the LCFS program, we’re investing in more RNG development projects to produce the cleanest fuel for areas that need it most.”