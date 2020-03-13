ADVERTISEMENT

Spain-based power producer Greenalia announced on March 10 that its 50 megawatt (MW) biomass power plant in Curtis-Teixeiro, Spain, began operations ahead of schedule and is currently producing and selling electricity.

According to Greenalia, the facility began selling electricity on March 1 following 19 months of construction. The plant is expected to generate enough energy to supply 250,000 customers while avoiding 393,973 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The facility has the capacity to consume 500,000 tons of forestry residue annually. That material will be collected from forest lands within 100 kilometers of the plant that have an FSC or PEFC certification.

Greenalia said the plant features a bubbling fluidized bed system that incorporates the latest technology to ensure compliance with Europe’s strict regulatory frameworks. This includes the use of dry refrigeration, which reduces water use.

“The kick-off of operations of our Biomass Plant, confirms the value of these technologies in environmental protection, since it reduces greenhouse gases while also cleaning our woods and reducing the risk of wildfires,” said Manuel García, CEO of Greenalia. “Moreover, it consolidates the huge potential that Galicia has in renewable energy as a source of growth for the whole Autonomous Region, helping in population settlement and creation of new job opportunities.”

Earlier this year, on Jan. 29, Greenalia announced the results of a collaboration with the Forestry Engineering School at the University of Vigo that has been ongoing since 2016. The collaboration aimed to analyze the properties of the biomass that would be used at the Curtis-Teixeiro biomass plant. The study made recommendations regarding humidity percentage, thermal treatment, optimal drying times, packaging and transportation. Greenalia said information gathered through the collaboration was used to select the right type of boiler for the biomass plant.