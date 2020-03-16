ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy on March 16 announced it has canceled the open meeting of the Biomass Research and Development Technical Advisory Committee scheduled for March 24-25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A notice published in the Federal Register explains the cancellation is due to travel concerns as associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. The notice does not indicate whether the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting’s agenda was expected to include updates on USDA and DOE biomass research and development projects, and presentations from government and industry that provide insights on sustainable aviation fuels.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.