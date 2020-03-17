By American Biogas Council | March 17, 2020

Effective March 16 the staff of the American Biogas Council, provided by Technology Transition Corp., has initiated our remote work environment for the rest of the month and will continue to operate at full capacity. Our entire staff is prepared and equipped to work remotely and remain reachable by phone, email, and teleconference. We previously invested in remote workplace infrastructure and it is now paying dividends in efficiency and our ability to respond to our members and recommendations for social distancing so we can all slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Please wash your hands often, stay hydrated and rested, and let us know if you experience any trouble reaching any of our staff!