The U.K. government recently released provisional energy statistics for 2019, reporting that renewable energy production increased by 4.9 percent last year. Bioenergy output of was up 2.1 percent for the year.

The statistics, released on Feb. 27 by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, show that primary energy production in the U.K. fell by 0.6 percent last year, to 129.2 million metric tons of oil equivalent. The reduction is the first decease of its kind reported since 2014 and follows four years of successive growth in primary energy production. According to BEIS, U.K. energy production in 2019 was approximately 43 percent of the country’s peak production, which occurred in 1999.

Renewables accounted for a record high of 31.8 percent of the electricity supplied in the U.K. last year, up from 27.5 percent in 2018. The country sourced approximately 45.3 percent of its electricity from natural gas last year, with a record low of 2.5 percent sourced from coal. Nuclear accounted for 19.8 percent of the U.K. electricity supply in 2019.

Low carbon generation accounted for a record 51.6 percent of the U.K. electricity supply last year, up from 49.6 percent. The increase is due, in part, to record outputs from wind, solar and bioenergy sources that resulted from increased capacity for all three technologies.

More detailed estimates of 2019 U.K. energy statistics are scheduled to be released on March 26.