ADVERTISEMENT

Woodpellets.com is investing in extra resources for customers amidst COVID-19, the online retailer announced.

“As more and more events are cancelled, quarantines are issued, and increasing crowds are rushing out to stock up on a dwindling availability of home essentials, tension is on the rise,” it stated in a recent blog post.

“For many, one of those essential staples is a reliable wood pellet supply. Please understand that we take home heating very seriously. Therefore, in order to avoid potential shortages, we have heavily invested in additional raw materials to secure our supply chain and are building up more inventory to be available immediately.”

Current customers have priority, the company said, but it will work to accommodate anyone looking for wood pellet fuel. Consumers looking to purchase pellets and avoid public exposure are advised to visit the company’s website or call 1-800-PELLETS.