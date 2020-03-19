ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. based gasification company Eqtec has announced plans to develop at least biomass two gasification projects in Greece. The first will have a capacity of 500 kilowatts (kw), while second will have a 1 megawatt (MW) capacity.

Eqtec on March 3 announced it has signed a memorandum of understating (MOU) with German EPC company ewerGy GmbH and Greece-based project developer Agrigas Energy SA for projects. The initial 500 kW facility will be located in Larissa, Greece, and will take in densified straw, corn and cotton stock residues as feedstock. Commissioning of the plant is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The location of the 1 MW facility was not released. Eqtec did, however, indicated that plant was currently in the planning approval process.

"We are delighted to have been chosen as the preferred partner for the first biomass project in Greece utilising advanced gasification technology,” said David Palumbo, CEO of Eqtec, in a statement. “The Mediterranean agro-industry sector is one of our three main verticals, and entering Greece has been a high priority for us. During the discussions with ewerGy and Eco Hellas, we became convinced that we had found the right partners in this very promising region for our proven advanced gasification technology.

"The strong support in Greece for the Green Economy is driven by the absence of adequate Energy from Waste infrastructure and by the recently announced EU Green Deal Policy, of which the newly elected President of Greece, Mrs Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is a strong advocate. We remain confident of the opportunity that exists for the Group in Greece and the Greater Mediterranean area. Our intention is to develop this market through strategic partnerships in the relevant geographies."

Approximately two weeks later, on March 16, Eqtec announced it signed a collaboration framework agreement with ewerGy that is valid for an initial 60-month period. The agreement covers key terms of the proposed cooperation for the development of a portfolio of projects in Greece and the Balkan Region. Eqtec said the purpose of the agreement is for the two companies to cooperate and collaborate to develop projects together in the region and introduce commercial opportunities for each other. Under the agreement, the Eqtec and ewerGy plan to develop gasification projects to produce electricity, heat and/or combined cooling (CCHP), and chemicals.

According to Eqtec, the two companies have identified 11 potential projects in the pipeline. Two of those projects are under development, while nine are in the due diligence phase. Eqtec said all the projects have required permitting, economic feasibility studies and secured biomass feedstock for proposed development.

Eqtec is also working on other projects. In late February, the company announced it has been awarded a contract for the upgrade of an existing syngas research and development facility at the University of Extremadura in Badajoz, Spain. The contract awarded to Eqtec follows a successful funding application the university submitted to the European Regional Development Fund seeking funding to test the production of biofuels from syngas using a Fisher-Tropsch process and unit. Eqtec said installation of the Fischer-Tropsch unit will allow for the production of biofuels using high-quality syngas produced from the Eqtec gasification process, which has been used at the facility since 2010.