USDA Rural Development on March 20 announced that it has implemented enterprise-wide remote operational status, effective immediately, to help protect the health of employees, customers and the greater community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said it will not be modifying its operations, only the way it operates. “USDA Rural Development is open for business and looks forward to continuing our vital work to support our customers who live and work in rural America,” the agency said in a statement.

USDA Rural Development administers a wide range of programs, including the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program; the Advanced Biofuel Payment Program; the Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program; and the Rural Energy for America Program.

Additional information is available on the USDA Rural Development website.