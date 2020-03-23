ADVERTISEMENT

Enviva has announced production at its wood pellet manufacturing plants has not been impacted by COVID-19. “Our operations remain stable and our ships are sailing as scheduled,” said the company said in a statement emailed to Biomass Magazine on March 20.

“We are focused on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our employees and reliable production and supply of our product to our customers,” Enviva added.

The U.S.-based wood pellet producer said it is closely monitoring guidance from the Center for Disease Control, and state and local health and human services agencies to ensure the company is well-informed and taking the appropriate steps to protect employees and ensure business continuity.

“Our customers and their power and heat generation plants are a critical part of the energy infrastructure,” Enviva said. “It is essential that we maintain a steady supply of wood pellets to enable continued and reliable operation of these power and heat generators. As previously reported by our industry association, USIPA, initial action from state governments indicates that wood pellets are considered a strategic asset for COVID-19 response in the delivery of power and heat generation.”

“It’s important to remember we are all in this together,” Enviva added. “It’s our job to make the best possible decisions with the information we have in order to protect and the health and safety of our people and communities, maintain sustainable and reliable operations, and act in ways consistent with our values.”

Enviva Partners currently owns and operates seven wood pellet plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 3.5 million metric tons. Additional production capacity is under development by affiliates of the company.