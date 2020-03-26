ADVERTISEMENT

Alfa Laval, a global provider of heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling equipment, has won a $5.8 million contract to supply various pieces of equipment for a process line to remove impurities in waste fats and oils at St1’s renewable diesel biorefinery in Gothenburg, Sweden. Equipment deliveries are scheduled for 2021.

The St1 biorefinery is planned to open in 2022 and will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year.

“I am very pleased to announce this interesting order in the renewable energy area,” said Nish Patel, president of Alfa Laval’s food and water division. “We have innovative products and solutions well-suited for processes where byproducts are refined into high-quality products. Our products all meet the high customer demands on reliability and performance.”

In October 2017, St1 announced it had signed Haldor Topsoe to provide an engineering design package and licensing agreement for the renewable diesel production unit.