By Gasum | April 03, 2020

The energy company Gasum has entered into an agreement with the cleantech company Forchem Oy on the supply of liquefied biogas (LBG) for the Forchem tall oil biorefinery in Rauma, Finland. Forchem switched to using liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2019.

Forchem supplies products for global actors operating in many different markets. The company’s operations are characterized by the principles of sustainable development and minimized environmental impacts. The liquefied biogas (LBG) is received at the Forchem reception terminal, vaporized and used in the company’s production processes. The switch from using LNG to using LBG can be made without any additional investments.

Biogas is a renewable fuel that helps to achieve significant reductions in the environmental footprint of enterprises

“This is the first time we delivered liquefied biogas, or LBG, to Forchem. LBG is an environmentally friendly fuel and we offer it for a variety of industrial needs. LNG and LBG can both be delivered using the same equipment, and the switch to LBG can be made without any additional investments. At Gasum we’re strongly expanding our LNG and LBG distribution network to meet our customers’ needs relating to their efforts to meet their emission reduction requirements. The construction of the LNG infrastructure also enables the introduction of LBG in the future,” says Sales Director Tommy Mattila from Gasum.

Liquefied biogas (LBG) is equal to liquefied natural gas (LNG) in terms of its properties and suitable for use as a road and maritime transport fuel and for industrial purposes. LBG is a renewable fuel that can be distributed by using the existing LNG infrastructure. By switching from LNG to LBG, industrial operators can achieve significant cuts in greenhouse gas life-cycle emissions. Biogas is produced from feedstocks including biodegradable side streams of industrial and other enterprises as well as from consumer biowaste.