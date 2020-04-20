ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Gain on April 20 announced it has entered into a renewable natural gas (RNG) supply agreement with the Port of Seattle. RNG will be used to heat Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and power its fleet of busses.

The Port of Seattle Commission said the contract will enable the Port to reach its 2030 goal to reduce carbon emission by 50 percent almost a decade early.

The 10-year, $23 million contract allows the Port to purchase enough fuel to heat 55 percent of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport terminal and to power 100 percent of its bus fleet. The Port said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will the first airport in the country to utilize RNG for heating.

Fuel delivery is scheduled to begin Oct. 1, 2020. The Port said the RNG-related cost increase to the airline rates is less than 1 percent. The Port also indicated there are no costs to terminal tenants or to taxpayers.

“We’re proud to assist the Port of Seattle in meeting its 2030 carbon reduction goals well ahead of schedule,” said Bryan Nudelbacher, director of RNG business development at U.S. Gain. “RNG is widely used by fleets across market sectors to reduce transportation-related emissions. More recently though, we’re seeing organizations take interest in RNG for other uses – such as reducing thermal energy-related emissions. We’re excited to see the Port of Seattle diversify application of RNG at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.”

“The transition to renewable natural gas is another example of the Port’s environmental leadership, even in hard times,” said Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Fred Felleman and founding co-chair of the Energy and Sustainability Committee. “While it’s critical that immediate attention be given to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, we must continue to reduce our carbon footprint if we are to avoid the long-term economic and human costs associated with the climate crisis.” Through its initiatives, the Port of Seattle is working to become the most energy-efficient port in North America. This partnership is another step forward in achieving that goal.

“RNG is the best solution for organizations seeking immediate emission reductions,” Nudelbacher explained. “Because RNG is a drop-in solution for those consuming fossil natural gas today, it’s an easy transition that will produce significant environmental results. RNG can be procured through contracts with suppliers like U.S. Gain and comes without the need for infrastructure upgrades, features uninterrupted supply unlike other renewables and availability is increasing daily as new development projects come online.”