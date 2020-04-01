By BBI International | April 27, 2020

BBI International has announced this week that the 2020 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the ethanol industry's largest conference, has been moved due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Originally scheduled for mid-June in Minneapolis, the FEW is now rescheduled to take place Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.



“Based on the most current information available, and with the best interests of our members, exhibitors, attendees and the global community in mind, BBI International’s leadership team has made the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the 2020 FEW,” said Tom Bryan, president at BBI International. “Recognizing the importance of this event to your organizations, our industry, and all companies connected with producing the FEW, we are now shifting the dates to a more suitable timeframe based on the availability of locations provided to us. The 2020 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo will now be taking place August 24th through August 26th, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.”



BBI International also announced that all biofuels producers will be allowed to attend free of charge. “Previously, free registration was limited to two ethanol producers per facility,” said Joe Bryan, CEO of BBI International. “However, due to the state of events that have taken place this year, we are allowing free registration to all producers who work at ethanol facilities. No longer will we be limiting it to only two per facility.”



As announced earlier in the year, the FEW will be offering four tracks of comprehensive content designed for ethanol production. New this year, the program team is including a co-located event titled, “Biodiesel Production and Technology Summit.” Produced by Biodiesel Magazine, the co-located event is a new forum intended for biodiesel and renewable diesel producers to learn about cutting-edge process technologies, new techniques and equipment to optimize existing production, and efficiencies to save money while increasing throughput and fuel quality.



Visit www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com to learn more.