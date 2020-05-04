ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on April 30 delivered a proposed rule to the White House Office of Management and Budget that amends standards of performance for new residential wood heaters, new residential hydronic heaters and forced-air furnaces.

The OMB website does not currently provide any additional details on the provisions contained within the proposed rule.

The EPA on March 11 finalized a set of amendments to the 2015 new source performance standards (NSPS) for residential wood heating appliances. That final rule removed most of the minimum requirements for pellet fuel contained in the 2015 NSPS and maintained the compliance dates that were established in the original NSPS. This means retailers have until May 15, 2020 to sell wood heating devises that do not comply with more stringent emission standards.

It is currently unclear how the proposed rule aims to amend those standards.

