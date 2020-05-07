By Avantium | May 07, 2020

Avantium N.V, a leading technology company in renewable chemistry, announces that the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland) has awarded the company €500,000 for its participation in the CHAPLIN XL project.

The CHAPLIN XL project is a collaboration between multiple industrial and academic parties. The aim of the collaboration is to test a new approach to substantially reduce CO2 emissions from road construction by using lignin as a substitute for fossil-based bitumen in asphalt.

Avantium is a forerunner in developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the production of plant-based chemicals and materials. One such innovation is Dawn Technology that converts nonfood plant-based feedstock into industrial sugars and lignin. In 2018, Avantium opened a pilot biorefinery for Dawn Technology operating in the Netherlands.

Lignin is a main constituent of woody biomass and is well suited for energy generation. It is also suitable for many higher value applications including asphalt for road construction. Asphalt is conventionally made using bitumen derived from crude oil.

Zanna McFerson, managing director of Avantium Renewable Chemistries, said, “Plant-based lignin is a highly effective natural binder and can be an excellent replacement of fossil-based bitumen in asphalt. Our involvement in CHAPLIN XL allows us to demonstrate that our plant-based lignin works effectively at scale allowing for a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of road construction”.

The CHAPLIN XL project will test the lignin-based asphalt at large scale by paving four test roads in the Netherlands during 2020. These include a section of road at Groningen Seaports in the north of the Netherlands. “Dawn Drive” as it is referred to by Avantium will be constructed by Roelofs Groep and is made from lignin produced by Avantium’s Dawn pilot biorefinery in the area.