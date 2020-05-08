By Valmet Corp. | May 08, 2020

Valmet has received an order from Zespół Elektrowni Pątnów-Adamów-Konin SA (ZE PAK) to convert a lignite-fired boiler into a biomass-fired boiler at its power plant in Konin, Poland.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order is approximately EUR 20 million. The converted boiler plant will be handed over to the customer in the autumn of 2021.

“The reconstruction of the K-7 boiler is the main element of our transition project from fossil-based energy to renewable energy production. Converting the existing boiler from coal into biomass combustion is a very cost-effective way for us to carry out this energy transition. The investment will enable Konin to be the first Polish city that is heated with energy originating exclusively from renewable sources,” says Zygmunt Artwik, vice president, ZE PAK.

“This project represents the current need for renewable energy solutions in the energy markets at times when coal-fired plants are forced to shut down. Existing coal-fired boilers can be modified to combust biomass and other renewable fuels, providing a better alternative to shutting a plant down. Additionally, conversion projects have a shorter project duration than building totally new plants,” says Jouko Kylänpää, director, boiler rebuilds and conversions, pulp and energy business line, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery