By American Coalition for Ethanol | May 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Coalition for Ethanol is pleased to announce its 33rd annual conference will be held in conjunction with the rescheduled International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo hosted by BBI International on the afternoon of Aug. 25, in Omaha, Nebraska. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the economic hardship it’s brought to bear on the ethanol industry, ACE believes hosting this year’s gathering in association with another industry event is in the best interest of its members. The conference theme of “Rising Up” embodies the resilience demonstrated by the ethanol industry in response to the pandemic and the grit to recover stronger than before.

“ACE is looking forward to returning to Omaha and offering our conference attendees the opportunity to expand upon the content and connections they’re able to obtain in one place through this year’s partnership with BBI,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “While 2020 may go down as a historic low point for the ethanol industry, ACE members are showing their grit and resilience by continuing to power the economic engine that is the ethanol industry. Join us in ‘rising up’ and moving forward August 25 in Omaha.”

“Combining our events is a natural fit,” said John Nelson, vice president at BBI International. “Under the current circumstances, co-locating under one roof and helping ethanol producers maximize their attendance and travel seems to be the right thing to do.”

For over three decades, the ACE conference has focused on the people of the ethanol industry and their priorities—a meeting where ethanol producers rub shoulders with retailers, policymakers, researchers, and other industry members. This year’s abbreviated event will consist of an afternoon of general sessions, including updates from ACE leadership, as well as insight on topics related to restoring and building ethanol demand.

All ACE conference attendees are also encouraged to freely attend sessions at the FEW and Biodiesel Production Technology Summit. In an unprecedented move, event owner and operator BBI International is providing unlimited free passes for producers of ethanol and biomass-based diesel to attend the FEW. Registration details are available via the fuelethanolworkshop.com website here and accommodations can be made here. Stay tuned for more agenda details in the upcoming weeks. For more information about the ACE event, please contact Shannon Gustafson at sgustafson@ethanol.org or visit ethanol.org/events/conference.