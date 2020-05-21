By Velocys plc | May 21, 2020

Velocys plc, the sustainable fuels technology company, is pleased to announce that resolution to grant planning permission has been given to Altalto Immingham, the U.K.’s first commercial waste-to-jet-fuel plant, by North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee. A formal decision notice will then be issued subject to the completion of standard legal agreements with NELC. All statutory consultees have indicated their acceptance of the plan.

The proposed Altalto Immingham plant is to convert hundreds of thousands of metric tons per year of non-recyclable everyday household and commercial waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, into cleaner burning sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The project is a collaboration between Velocys, British Airways PLC and Shell International Petroleum Co. Ltd. It is expected to create 130 permanent skilled jobs and many more during construction.

The fuel, based on technology supplied by Velocys, offers net greenhouse gas savings of around 70 percent for each metric ton of conventional jet fuel it displaces. It would also improve air quality, with up to 90 percent reduction in particulate matter (soot) from aircraft engine exhausts and almost 100 percent reduction in sulphur oxides.

Subject to additional funding and financial close, construction is targeted to begin in 2022, and the facility could be producing fuel from 2025.

Henrik Wareborn, CEO at Velocys, said, “It’s fantastic news that the Planning Committee has approved our waste-to-jet-fuel project, which will be a first for the U.K. Sustainable aviation fuels are essential for decarbonizing this challenging sector and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. That’s why Velocys are calling on the Government to co-ordinate policy between departments to help us fund a fleet of world leading sustainable aviation fuel facilities in the U.K.”

Aviation Minister Kelly Tolhurst said, “It’s great to see the industry leading the way in creating new technologies to help achieve our target of net zero emissions by 2050, while also bringing new jobs to the local area.

“Innovative technologies – like the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels – firms up the UK’s position as a leader in aviation, and shows the determination the industry has in continuing to operate, but in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

Cllr Philip Jackson, leader, North East Lincolnshire Council, said, “This development cements North East Lincolnshire’s place at the heart of the UK’s green industrial revolution, an area already renowned for its fuels production and offshore wind industry.

“For such a high profile project to choose North East Lincolnshire just shows how competitive we are for the investment market, and with projects like this choosing our patch just shows how we can work with the private sector to make locating here an easy choice.

“I look forward to seeing what this will mean in terms of real jobs for local people, both during the construction phase and when the project is operational in the longer term.”