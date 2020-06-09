By Valmet Corp. | June 09, 2020

Valmet will supply automation to a gas clean-up system at Viridor’s Dunbar Landfill site in East Lothian, Scotland, U.K. The first-of-its-kind system allows the successful capture of CO 2 and transforms landfill gas into transport fuels. The clean-up system will be supplied by the Dutch company CarbonOrO.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The automation delivery will take place in July 2020, and the clean-up system will be commissioned in fall 2020.

“Valmet has been a long-time partner for Viridor and has supplied its Valmet DNA automation and information management systems to most of our energy recovery facilities. The project at our Dunbar site aims at putting waste to work and creating valuable resources, which actively help the UK achieve its environmental, resource and energy efficiency ambitions. Converting landfill gas into transport fuels is exactly the right vehicle for realizing these goals,” says Phil Piddington, managing director, Viridor.

“We at CarbonOrO have ambitious growth plans for our novel gas clean-up technology. We are happy that Valmet has a truly global reach along with credibility as a leader in sustainability. Valmet developed a competitive solution and was able to show that secure remote monitoring and follow-up on the performance of the gas skid have been taken into account,” says Pieter Verberne, general manager, CarbonOrO.

“Valmet has a significant presence in the UK’s waste-to-energy sector, and we have been steadily developing automation solutions for biogas, too. In this gas clean-up case, Valmet’s Industrial Internet offering will be explored further as multiple units come into operation,” says Chris Heywood, business development manager, automation, Valmet.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation and information management system and skid electrification, as well as engineering, factory acceptance testing, installation, commissioning and training. As part of the gas skid is in the ATEX (atmospheres explosible) zone, the system features redundant process controllers. The delivery also includes Valmet Industrial Internet (VII) solutions.