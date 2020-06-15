By Drylet | June 15, 2020

The U.S. EPA has determined that Drylet’s renewable natural gas (RNG) boosting biocatalyst, Bio React AD, has no impact on biofuel pathways approved under the Renewable Fuel Standards federal program, Drylet announced on June 8.

“Since Drylet’s technology is a catalyst material that is not converted to fuel, it does not affect RIN designation or validity under the RFS program,” according to the EPA’s finding.

Usually less than 50 percent of the volatile solids treated in anaerobic digesters is converted to gas. Bio React AD enhances the degradation of the undigested solid waste, promoting a reduction in biosolids and a simultaneous increase in biogas generation, with the gas composition remaining unchanged.

“We welcome the determination by the EPA. These findings allow our customers to confidently use our biocatalyst to boost the amount of RNG they generate while maintaining the integrity of their fuel pathways with no change to their renewable identification number (RIN) designation under the EPA’s RFS program,” said Drylet CEO Trevor Turbidy.

Drylet’s biocatalyst is comprised of an engineered inorganic and porous particle embedded with carefully selected beneficial microbes. Each pound of product provides 700,000 square feet of surface area , which enables the microbes to thrive and become established in anaerobic digesters to which they are added.

Bio React AD can be added to existing digesters of any design and can treat any feedstock. It leads to about 30 percent of RNG generation boost without any process changes or capital investments. Drylet’s product performance coupled with the EPA’s determination will allow customers to unlock significant value from increased RNG production.