By SunGas Renewables Inc., | June 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

SunGas Renewables Inc., a supplier of proven biomass gasification systems, announced on June 25 a strategic alliance with Hatch Ltd., a global advisory, development consulting, multidisciplinary engineering and project delivery firm. The alliance will leverage both organizations’ technical expertise, engineering capabilities and market knowledge to accelerate the deployment of SunGas’ biomass gasification systems during this important time in the global energy transition.



SunGas gasification systems are based on pressurized fluidized bed technology originally developed by the Gas Technology Institute, which has been deployed commercially around the globe. The technology platform generates syngas from woody biomass, the critical first step in the large-scale production of renewable, low-carbon fuels and chemicals.



Hatch brings unparalleled engineering competence and project execution horsepower to the alliance, supporting SunGas in providing customers with superior value, predictable delivery, and critical support throughout their project lifecycles.



“We see this alliance as an important step for SunGas to effectively and efficiently serve a growing market, by combining our gasification technology heritage with a reputable global engineering company,” said Vann Bush, president of SunGas Renewables. “Hatch has a deep bench of seasoned practitioners for the design and deployment of energy systems that is aligned with our company’s vision of being the premier provider of biomass gasification systems across the globe.”



Robert Francki, Hatch’s global managing director, Energy added, “The work that GTI and SunGas are doing to create the technology-enablers to dramatically reduce carbon emissions and turn the tide on climate change suits society’s pressing needs. We are proud to partner with SunGas and contribute our unique capability to engineer integrated, technologically advanced and complex facilities and our deep custom equipment design skills.”