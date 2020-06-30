By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | June 30, 2020

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on June 29 that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed $20.6 million (US$15.2 million) in new supply contracts using Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading system. The first contract, worth $17.1 million (US$12.6 million), is for the supply of biogas upgrading and related equipment for a multi-location dairy farm cluster located in California. Greenlane’s biogas upgrading systems will create clean renewable natural gas (RNG) for injection into the local gas distribution network owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. The second contract, worth $3.5 million (US$2.6 million), is part of the same cluster, however, is subject to final financing approval. The name of purchaser is being withheld at this time.

“This is a major contract win for us, representing over 185 percent of 2019’s revenue, for a showcase project in the California dairy industry that will meaningfully contribute toward the State’s greenhouse gas reduction targets,” said Brad Douville, president & CEO of Greenlane. “This is Greenlane’s fourth and largest project to-date to upgrade biogas to high quality RNG for injection into the California gas pipeline system. We’re working with a high caliber team including a dynamic project developer and one of the largest and most experienced players in the RNG industry in the U.S. We are proud to have been selected as the technology provider for this exciting and important project.”

Greenlane’s ability to provide a portfolio of biogas upgrading technologies is attractive for companies looking for solutions that provide the best economics on every project no matter the size, feedstock or application. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company to offer multiple core technologies: water wash, PSA, and membrane separation, to remove trace impurities from the biogas stream and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane to create a clean, high-purity low-carbon fuel: renewable natural gas (RNG).