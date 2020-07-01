ADVERTISEMENT

Avista, a utility serving regions in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, announced on June 26 it is seeking proposals from renewable energy project developers for up to 120 average megawatts (aMW) of power production. Biomass, wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric projects are among those eligible to apply.

A request for proposals (RFP) issued by the company indicates the opportunity is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to new renewable resource generating facilities. Avista said it will not accept proposals for renewable energy certificates only. The company also stressed it is not considering a self-build option for the 120 aMW of capacity. The minimum project size is 20 aMW.

“This renewable energy resource RFP reinforces the goal we established last year to serve our customers with 100 percent clean electricity by 2045 and 100 percent carbon neutral resources by 2027,” said Jason Thackston, senior vice president of energy resources at Avista.

Avista currently sources 57 percent of its electricity generation from renewable sources. Biomass accounts for 2 percent of the company’s electricity generation resource mix.

Avista currently has one bioenergy facility. The company’s Kettle Falls Generating Station is a 53 MW biomass power plant that burns wood waste from sawmills. According to Avista, the plant burns 70 tons of wood waste per hour during full operations and removes 99.9 percent of particulates from flue gas prior to leaving the stack.

RFP responses are due July 22. Avista plans to identified a short list of bidders by July 31. Detailed proposals from short-listed bidders will be due Aug. 21. Final bidders are expected to be selected in mid-September, with final contracting complete in December.

Additional information, including a full copy of the RFP, is available on the Avista website.