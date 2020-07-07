ADVERTISEMENT

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd. has successfully completed industrial-scale combustion testing of the waste-derived fuel pellets it plans to use as fuel at the Uskmouth Power Station following its conversion. The company has also released an updated timeline for the project.

Atlantis on June 23 announced that Mitsubishi has completed the largest ever combustion testing of the fuel pellets at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Research and Innovation Centre in Japan. The fuel testing was performed as part of a contract Atlantis awarded to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe GmbH in late 2019 for the design and development of the combustion system for the Uskmouth conversion project.

The fuel pellets, designed and produced by N+P Group, contain approximately 50 percent biogenic waste material, such as paper and cardboard. The remainder of the feedstock material is primarily made of plastic waste.

According to Atlantis, the testing completed by Mitsubishi proves the a pulverized fuel burner based on MGPS’s DS ultra low NOx burner can be used to stably combustion the waste-derived fuel without any oil or gas support firing. The company said the burner was able to operate continuously at 25 megawatts thermal power using the fuel and is comparable in rating to the burners required for the Uskmouth conversion project.

During the testing, Atlantis said MHPS determined it was possible to feed large volumes of pulverized fuel into the burner via a pneumatic system without disturbances. MHPS also confirmed that flue gas emissions were within anticipated levels and that the burner was able to achieve expected low NOx performance while maintaining low CO levels.

According to Atlantis, the final stages of the pre-EPC detailed design contract is now under way. MHPS is expected to make an offer for a fixed price supply of the combustion system under an EPC contract with terms and conditions suitable for project finance by the fourth quarter of this year, Atlantis said.

The following week, on June 29, Atlantis confirmed that the combustion system design contract with MHPS is ongoing and remains on-schedule to be completed this summer. Atlantis said that the application for the conversion’s permit variation for the new fuel was submitted to Natural Resource Wales in December 2019. A public consultation on the project closed on June 29.