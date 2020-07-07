ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration currently predicts electricity U.S. generation from renewable energy sources will reach 20 percent in 2020 and 22 percent in 2021, according to agency’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, which was released July 7. Renewable accounted for 17 percent of electricity generation in 2019.

In the electric power sector, EIA forecasts that biomass will account for 27.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity generation this year, increasing to 29.9 billion kWh in 2021. Biomass accounted for 28.8 billion kWh of electricity generation last year. Generation from waste biomass is expected to be 15.4 billion kWh this year, down from 15.7 billion kWh in 2019, and increasing to 16 billion kWh in 2021. Generation from wood biomass is expected to be at 12.1 billion kWh, this year, down from 13 billion kWh in 2019, but increasing to 13.9 billion kWh in 2021.

Across other sectors, electricity generation from biomass is expected to reach 29.6 billion kWh this year, including 2.8 billion kWh from waste biomass and 26.8 billion kWh from wood biomass. Those levels of generation are flat with 2019 and expected to be maintained into 2021.

The electric power sector is expected to consume 0.232 quadrillion Btu (quad) of waste biomass this year, increasing to 0.24 quad next year. The sector consumed 0.236 quad of wood biomass in 2019. The electric power sector is also expected to consume 0.195 quad of wood biomass this year, down from 0.211 quad in 2019. The sector’s consumption of wood biomass is expected to increase to 0.225 quad in 2021.

The industrial sector is expected to consume 0.165 quad of waste biomass in both 2020 and 2021, up from 0.16 quad in 2019. The sector is also expected to consume 1.382 quad of wood biomass this year and next year, down from 1.473 quad in 2019.

The commercial sector is expected to consume 0.035 quad of waste biomass this year and next year, up from 0.036 quad last year. The sector is also expected to consume 0.085 quad of wood biomass in 2020, up from 0.084 quad in 2019. The sector’s consumption of wood biomass is expected to return to 0.084 quad in 2021.

The residential sector is expected to consume 0.522 quad of wood biomass in both 2020 and 2021. Down from 0.529 quad in 2019.

Across all sectors, consumption of waste biomass is expected to be at 0.433 quad this year, level with 2019. Consumption of waste biomass is expected to increase to 0.44 quad in 2021. The consumption of wood biomass is expected to fall to 2.184 quad in 2020, down from 2.297 quad in 2019. The consumption of wood biomass is expected to increase to 2.214 quad in 2021.

Electric generating capacity from biomass in the electric power sector is expected to be at 6,625 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2020, including 3,899 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,727 MW of wood biomass capacity. Overall biomass capacity in the sector is expected to increase slightly by the end of 2021 to 6,635 MW, including 3,909 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,727 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity in the electric power sector was at 6,668 MW at the end of 2019, including 3,942 MW of waste biomass capacity and 2,727 MW of wood biomass capacity.

Across other sectors, electric generating capacity from biomass is expected to reach 6,451 MW by the end of 2020, including 800 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,652 MW of wood biomass capacity. Biomass capacity is expected to fall to 6,399 MW by the end of 2021, including 800 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,599 MW of wood biomass capacity. In 2019, biomass capacity was at 6,447 MW, including 784 MW of waste biomass capacity and 5,663 MW of wood biomass capacity.