By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | July 08, 2020

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on July 7 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a $2.4 million (US$1.8 million) contract with Grupo Cocal (“Cocal”), a Brazilian sugar mill operator that refines sugar and produces ethanol biofuel from sugarcane. Greenlane will supply its pressure swing adsorption (PSA) biogas upgrading system for this first-of-its-kind renewable natural gas (RNG) project.

The Greenlane supplied system will process and upgrade biogas created from the anaerobic decomposition of byproducts from Cocal’s sugar refining and ethanol production process into clean RNG. The RNG will be used, in part, to displace diesel fuel in Cocal’s commercial operations and vehicle fleet and provide a clean low-carbon supply of RNG for the local gas grid. This is expected to be the first commercial-scale pipeline injection RNG project in the Brazilian sugar cane industry.

Sugar cane refining and ethanol biofuel production have been a major industry in Brazil since the 1970s. Ethanol biofuel consumption in the transportation sector in Brazil exceeds gasoline volumes. There are approximately 350 sugar mills across the country engaged in the refining of sugar and production of ethanol biofuel, which produces vast quantities of byproducts that are ideal feedstocks for the production of RNG.

“Greenlane has long been committed to the Brazilian market and proud to be the market leader,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “This represents our fourth contract for the supply of biogas upgrading equipment to customers in Brazil. We’re excited to showcase our system, which is ideally suited for this ground-breaking project, and to expand our relationship with Cocal. The selection process Cocal ran was thorough and rigorous to ensure the best possible system would be provided for their inaugural commercial-scale RNG project. We look forward to helping make this project a success.”