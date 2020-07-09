By Valmet Corp. | July 09, 2020

Valmet will supply a new biomass fuel feeding system for one of the circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers owned and operated by PT. Cikarang Listrindo Tbk (Cikarang Listrindo) at their Babelan Power Station, Indonesia. The investment is part of Cikarang Listrindo’s initiative for greener energy production and environmentally friendlier operation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The first installation works were conducted in June 2020 and the commissioning of the complete biofuel feeding system is scheduled by the end of the year 2020.

“Sustainability is one of the cornerstones of our strategy. We have targeted for highly efficient electricity production and low emissions from the very beginning. This project is one of the company’s strategic steps towards greener energy production,” says Sami Sivola, station manager at Cikarang Listrindo’s Babelan Power Station.

“We have been cooperating with Cikarang Listrindo since 2013 with our CFB technology, automation and services. Valmet’s proven technology for renewable energy as well as the experience and trust gained over the past years were key factors for receiving the order for the biofuel upgrade of Babelan CFB Unit 1. This delivery is a continuation of our long-standing cooperation,” says Fredrik Wilgotson, vice president, pulp and energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Information about the delivery

The modification of the CFB Unit 1 is part of Cikarang Listrindo’s renewable energy development program. The target is to reduce carbon footprint and serve its end-customers to reach their sustainability objectives with green energy.

Cikarang Listrindo plans to utilize renewable fuels in its power generation process by modifying one of the existing CFB boilers. After the modification, it is possible to replace up to 20% of the coal fuel by biofuels for power generation. Palm kernel shell will be used as biofuel in the beginning, and other biofuel options will be taken into consideration later.

Valmet’s delivery scope includes engineering, supply and erection of new biomass fuel feeding system for the CFB Unit 1.