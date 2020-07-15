By Drax Group | July 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the U.K.’s largest rail freight operators, DB Cargo U.K. will operate an average of 60 trains per week from the ports of Immingham and Hull to Drax Power Station in Selby, Yorkshire.

Each train will carry around 1,650 metric tons of sustainable biomass to Drax Power Station, which provides flexible and reliable renewable power for millions of UK homes and businesses.

Drax supplies 12 percent of the U.K.’s renewable electricity. Using sustainable biomass instead of coal at Drax Power Station has reduced emissions by more than 80 percent and helped the U.K. power system decarbonize faster than any other country.

Roger Neary, head of Sales at DB Cargo U.K., said, “We are delighted that Drax has chosen to extend our existing contract with them for another five years. We are proud of the important role our people continue to play in delivering an efficient and sustainable source of renewable energy for use here in the U.K.”

Mike Maudsley, U.K. portfolio generation director at Drax, said, “These rail deliveries are a critical part of our global supply chain for sustainable biomass that supports thousands of jobs and has delivered economic growth across the north of England, while supplying renewable electricity to millions of homes and businesses.

“We’re very pleased to extend our existing contract with DB Cargo U.K. for another five years and look forward to continuing to work with the team.”