By Air bp | July 17, 2020

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is collaborating with Airbus to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for delivery flights from Airbus’ facility at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport (XFW/EDHI). The first aircraft are two Air Transat A321LR destined for Montreal, Canada.

To enable SAF to be used for these flights, Air bp established a supply route, including transportation and storage facilities at the airport. As part of this agreement, Air bp also supplied SAF for transportation flights from Hamburg by the Airbus A300-600ST Beluga in December 2019.

Martin Thomsen, CEO, Air bp, said, “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Airbus to fuel delivery flights from Hamburg for the first time with sustainable aviation fuel, building on previous delivery flights from Mobile, Alabama. bp’s ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world to get to net zero. We believe SAF is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to reducing carbon emissions and we are committed to supporting our customers to realise their low carbon ambitions.”

The SAF supplied is produced by Neste and is made from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials and can reduce up to 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions over its life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.

Air bp has been supplying SAF since 2010 and to date has supplied 16 airports and 20 customers globally. Air bp has been supplying SAF to Germany since late 2019.

In 2018, Air bp agreed a collaboration with Neste to develop SAF supply chains, and in 2016 invested $30 million in waste to fuels company Fulcrum BioEnergy.