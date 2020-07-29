By Pacific BioEnergy Corp. | July 29, 2020

Pacific Bioenergy Corporation (PacBio) on July 28 confirmed that Prince George Fire Department was called at approximately 5:00 p.m. the previous day after an incident occurred in an exterior conveyor system. PGFD arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

PacBio CEO John Stirling stated, “We are very thankful that none of our employees or members of the PGFD team were injured during and while responding to the incident. Our emergency response training paid off as our employees contacted PGFD immediately following the incident. PGFD remained onsite for a few hours to extinguish smolders. We were cleared by PGFD at approximately 8:00 p.m. to begin receiving fibre deliveries to the plant. The incident is under investigation by our staff and WorkSafeBC. The investigation is expected to take several days to complete. We will make the necessary repairs to the plant and resume production of wood pellets as soon as it is safe to proceed.”