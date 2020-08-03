By Velocys | August 03, 2020

Velocys plc, the sustainable fuels technology company, announces that it has completed the manufacturing and delivery of four reactors to Red Rock Biofuels. RRB has a further option to purchase an additional two reactors by the end of 2020.

Henrik Wareborn, Velocys CEO, said, “We are very pleased to have completed the reactor order for Red Rock’s facility in Oregon, USA, which will produce low carbon sustainable fuels from forestry waste. Our reactor supply chain has now been tested and has proven our capability to deliver our technology to our global clients.

“Velocys has the technology, demonstrated at commercial scale, to enable the production of sustainable fuels. This fuel is essential for the hard to decarbonize transportation sector and will help to meet net zero emissions as required by many governments.”