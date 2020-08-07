ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 684,028.1 metric tons of wood pellets in June, up from 572,499.8 metric tons in May, but down from 693,868.5 metric tons exported in June 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service on Aug. 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in June. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellets at 579,332.5 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 60,598.4 metric tons and 40,525.5 metric tons.

According to the UDSA, the value of U.S. wood pellet exports was t $94.52 million in June, up from $76.59 million the previous month and up from $88.31 million during the same month of the previous year.

The U.S. exported a total of 3.57 million metric tons of wood pellets at a value of $483.54 million during the first half of 2020, compared to 3.23 million metric tons at a value of $442.33 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.