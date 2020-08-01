By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory | August 10, 2020

As businesses of all sizes weather today’s tough economy, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is offering its entire portfolio of patented technologies on a research trial basis—at no cost—to spur economic development and ultimately create new jobs.

Dozens of technologies could be deployed across U.S. markets spanning everything from analytical instruments, human health and agriculture to advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and renewable energy. Through the six-month trial period, businesses can try out PNNL’s technologies.

“Our goal is to quickly and inexpensively put these innovations into the hands of companies, entrepreneurs and investors where they can be productized and deployed,” PNNL Director of Technology Deployment and Outreach Lee Cheatham explained.

Some of PNNL’s intellectual property could be applied to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, one of the most recent additions to the portfolio is a coating called ElastiDry. This inexpensive and stretchable superhydrophobic material could be included during the manufacture of latex gloves—or other protective clothing—to make personal protective equipment impenetrable to deadly viruses.

No-cost trial period for on-site testing

From now through Dec. 31, 2020, the standard $1,000 fee will be waived for organizations and entrepreneurs interested in signing a nonexclusive exploratory license agreement, which means more than one organization can hold a license for the same technology. The agreement allows entrepreneurs and organizations to test a technology within their own product lines before entering into a formal licensing agreement.

Details of the special exploratory license agreement include:

•Use of intellectual property with the option to negotiate a commercial license for the patent; the agreement holds the licensee’s access to intellectual property during the exploratory period. •A simplified, two-page form. •Simplified terms. •Rapid execution—PNNL expects to turn around licenses in less than two weeks.

“As a Department of Energy national laboratory, one of our primary missions is to transfer technologies developed through federal funding to the marketplace, where they can make a real difference,” Cheatham said. “As our nation struggles with how to jump-start our economy, now more than ever, we want to speed the process.”

To learn more, visit PNNL’s Exploratory License page.