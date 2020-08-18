ADVERTISEMENT

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Aug. 7 announced a $3 million investment that will help bring a new $32 million urban farming campus to Chicago’s south side that aims to provide renewable energy, fresh food, and resilient growth to the community.

The new Green Era Urban Farming Campus will include an anaerobic digester that will break down organic food waste, producing renewable energy to power its facilities and compost for use by urban farmers and community gardeners.

A press release issued the governors office notes Green Era has partnered with BP to sell renewable energy produced by the campus’s anaerobic digester, which will expand access to renewable natural gas (RNG) that can be used for heating and as a transportation fuel.

The project will be developed on a vacant, brownfield site spanning nine acres. Construction is currently expected to be complete in March 2022.

